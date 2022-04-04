Cannabis plants seized from Gosport address as county police announce clampdown on drug dealers
SEVERAL cannabis plants have been seized from a Gosport address - just weeks after police took part in a national week of action to clampdown on drug dealers.
This morning, police officers executed a warrant at an address in Forton Road.
Although nobody was present at the address, several cannabis plants were located inside.
These were seized, along with cultivation equipment.
In a Facebook post, Gosport police said: ‘More illegal drugs kept off the streets, thanks to the hard work of Gosport NPT (East and Central teams) [Neighbourhood Policing Team], Fareham and Gosport HHRT [High Harm Reduction Team] and a CSI.’
Between March 7 and 13, Hampshire police targeted drug traffickers as part of National County Lines Intensification Week.
Police across the county executed 12 warrants with 31 arrested - 30 of those were men with six under the age of 18.
Officers seized 43 mobile phones, £13,575 cash and £78,480 of drugs.