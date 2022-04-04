This morning, police officers executed a warrant at an address in Forton Road.

Although nobody was present at the address, several cannabis plants were located inside.

These were seized, along with cultivation equipment.

Cannabis plants in the Forton Road property. Picture: Gosport police

In a Facebook post, Gosport police said: ‘More illegal drugs kept off the streets, thanks to the hard work of Gosport NPT (East and Central teams) [Neighbourhood Policing Team], Fareham and Gosport HHRT [High Harm Reduction Team] and a CSI.’

Between March 7 and 13, Hampshire police targeted drug traffickers as part of National County Lines Intensification Week.

Police across the county executed 12 warrants with 31 arrested - 30 of those were men with six under the age of 18.

Police officers at work. Picture: Gosport police

Officers seized 43 mobile phones, £13,575 cash and £78,480 of drugs.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron