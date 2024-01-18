Two female pedestrians rushed to hospital after "serious" collision with car in Portsmouth
Two female pedestrians were rushed to hospital with serious injuries when they were involved in a collision with a car - with a driver arrested for drug-driving.
Police were called on Wednesday just before midday to the incident on Cosham High Street involving a Ford Mondeo and two women aged in their 60s and 80s from Fareham. The injured women were taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital while a 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
A police spokesman said: “We were called at 11.53am to a report of a road traffic collision, involving a single vehicle – a Ford Mondeo - and two pedestrians. The pedestrians, two women aged in their 60s and 80s, both from Fareham, suffered serious, but not life threatening injuries. Both were taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.
“A 31-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries. If you were in the area at the time, and witnessed the incident, please call 101 and quote incident number 44240023739.”