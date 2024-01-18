Two female pedestrians were rushed to hospital with serious injuries when they were involved in a collision with a car - with a driver arrested for drug-driving.

Police were called on Wednesday just before midday to the incident on Cosham High Street involving a Ford Mondeo and two women aged in their 60s and 80s from Fareham. The injured women were taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital while a 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 11.53am to a report of a road traffic collision, involving a single vehicle – a Ford Mondeo - and two pedestrians. The pedestrians, two women aged in their 60s and 80s, both from Fareham, suffered serious, but not life threatening injuries. Both were taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

