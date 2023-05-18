Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers were called to the A3M in Petersfield last night, where three cars susequently collided and one person was seriously injured. The force is now looking for witnesses to come forward as they investigate they incident.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the A3M last night (17 May). Police were called at 10pm to a report that a car was being driven the wrong way on the northbound carriageway of the A3M.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward.

‘We then received further reports that there had been a collision involving three cars; a white Hyundai i20, a grey Land Rover Discovery and a light coloured Toyota Rav4. One person suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Ambulance and fire crews attended the scene and Highways assisted with road closures while recovery took place. Following an initial investigation we are now calling on anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw a car being driven the wrong way on the northbound carriageway last night, to come forward. We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage of this incident.’

If you have information that could assist the investigation, you should call 101 and quote the reference number 44230195132.