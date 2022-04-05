Portchester firefighters were called shortly after 1am yesterday morning to a fire involving a number of vehicles on Mousehole Road in Portsmouth.

The on-call crew were mobilised at 1.05am and tackled the fire involving two cars using two hose reels and one jet, with two sets of breathing apparatus worn by firefighters.

One of the cars was fully destroyed in the blaze, and firefighters left the scene following the stop message at 1.48am.

Police on patrol. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The fire service said that police were informed due to it being believed the fire was set deliberately.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed it received a report of a car on fire, with the flames spreading to a second vehicle besides it.

Police ask that anyone with information which may assist enquiries into the exact circumstances of the fire get in contact by calling 101, quoting the reference 44220131791.

