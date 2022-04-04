Road traffic officers attended the incident in the Shirley area of Southampton as they attempted to bring matters under control.

Police deployed measures but were unable to locate those behind the reckless driving.

In a post on social media that included a picture of their efforts to capture those responsible, traffic officers said: ‘We had reports earlier of two motorcycles in the Shirley area of Southampton driving dangerously and putting public at risk due to manner of driving.

‘Tactics were authorised, however unfortunately the motorcycles did not re-appear.’

The officers added in the thread: ‘There is a bit of a myth that we won't engage with motorcycles being ridden without helmets. Where it is proportionate and necessary, we absolutely will. Enquiries ongoing.’

Police on scene. Pic Hants police

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or anonymously on Crimestoppers.

