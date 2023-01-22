Car meet in Waterlooville car park goes 'wrong' as car collides with pedestrians and leaves girl seriously injured
A CAR meet went ‘wrong’ when a vehicle was involved in a crash with pedestrians in a supermarket car park – leaving a girl seriously injured.
A 16-year-old girl was rushed to hospital on Friday after police were called to a car meet at the Morrisons car park on Lakesmere Road, Waterlooville. Officers were initially called at 8.41pm before receiving another call just before 9.20pm that one of the vehicles, a Fiat 500, had been in a collision with pedestrians.
‘On arrival a 16-year-old girl was located with a serious injury to her knee, the injury is not life-threatening or life changing. She was taken to hospital,’ a police spokeswoman said.
The vehicle has been recovered by police for examination.
Hampshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: ‘A car meet that has gone wrong. One in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle at Morrisons.’
Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44230027069