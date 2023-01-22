Police appeal to public amid concerns for missing Portsmouth pensioner

Elizabeth Harvest, 78, was last seen at around 10.15am this morning (January 22) in the Cranleigh Avenue area. ‘Since she has been reported missing officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to try and locate her and we are now turning to the public for assistance,’ a force spokeswoman said.

She is described as being white, around 5ft 2ins tall with a slim build, with medium to long grey hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey long sleeved top, a light blue jacket, with cream trainers. She was also carrying a black handbag and a clear bag.

missing Elizabeth Harvest. Pic Hants police

If you see her, or think you have seen her since this morning, please call 101 with reference 0584 of today’s date. Please dial 999 in an emergency.