Car seized by police in Gosport after driver found to have no licence or insurance

A car was seized by police last night in Gosport before being towed away after the driver was found to have no licence or insurance.
By Steve Deeks
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

Traffic cops busted the driver in a car park off Stokes Bay Road before he was arrested.

A post on social media, with the caption ‘off the road’, said: ‘Earlier this evening, this vehicle was seized in a car park off Stokes Bay Road. The driver was reported for two suspected offences - driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without insurance.’

Car seized in Gosport. Pic Hants policeCar seized in Gosport. Pic Hants police
