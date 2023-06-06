Car seized by police in Gosport after driver found to have no licence or insurance

Traffic cops busted the driver in a car park off Stokes Bay Road before he was arrested.

READ NOW: M27 crash

A post on social media, with the caption ‘off the road’, said: ‘Earlier this evening, this vehicle was seized in a car park off Stokes Bay Road. The driver was reported for two suspected offences - driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without insurance.’

SEE ALSO: NHS dentist fury

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected]