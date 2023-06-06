Crash on the M27 near Portsmouth causes heavy traffic during this morning’s rush hour

News you can trust since 1877
A crash on the M27 near Portsmouth has caused heavy traffic during this morning’s rush hour.
By Steve Deeks
Published 6th Jun 2023, 08:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 08:50 BST

The incident happened westbound between junction 12 and junction 11 after first being reported at around 6.30am. A post from the AA said: ‘Heavy traffic due to earlier crash on M27 Westbound from J12 M275 (Portsmouth) to J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Congestion to Langstone roundabout in Havant. Lane three is no longer blocked as all cars have been moved over to the shoulder, but residual delays remain.’

The M27 near Portchester Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21)The M27 near Portchester Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21)
The M27 near Portchester Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21)
