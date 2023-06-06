Crash on the M27 near Portsmouth causes heavy traffic during this morning’s rush hour
A crash on the M27 near Portsmouth has caused heavy traffic during this morning’s rush hour.
By Steve Deeks
Published 6th Jun 2023, 08:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 08:50 BST
The incident happened westbound between junction 12 and junction 11 after first being reported at around 6.30am. A post from the AA said: ‘Heavy traffic due to earlier crash on M27 Westbound from J12 M275 (Portsmouth) to J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Congestion to Langstone roundabout in Havant. Lane three is no longer blocked as all cars have been moved over to the shoulder, but residual delays remain.’