The incident happened between 10pm and 11pm when a blue Citroen C1 went up in flames in the staff car park at HMP Winchester.

Fire crews attended and extinguished the flames.

HMP Winchester

The Citroen was completely burnt out and a car parked next to it was left damaged by the fire.

No one was injured.

Officers investigating the incident are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious.

A police statement said: ‘Were you in the area at around the time of the incident? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously?

‘Perhaps you were driving in the area and have dash-cam footage?

‘Anyone with any information that may assist our investigation should call us on 101 or report online quoting reference 44220244337.’