It was reported that sometime between December 22 and December 24, 2022, entry was gained to an address in Locksway Road.

As a result of this, a set of car keys were taken – which were used to steal the vehicle outside of the property.

Officers investigating a burglary in Portsmouth would like to speak to this man in connection with this incident.

The police have released footage of the man that they would like to speak to, and they are urging people to come forward.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or who has any information that may assist police enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting 44220516033. Alternatively, go online and submit information via their website.