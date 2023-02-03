News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Car stolen in Portsmouth burglary as Hampshire police release photo from the scene

POLICE are appealing for a man to come forward in connection with the theft of a car.

By Sophie Lewis
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 2:34pm

It was reported that sometime between December 22 and December 24, 2022, entry was gained to an address in Locksway Road.

As a result of this, a set of car keys were taken – which were used to steal the vehicle outside of the property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are investigating the burglary in Portsmouth, and would like to speak to this man in connection with the incident.

Officers investigating a burglary in Portsmouth would like to speak to this man in connection with this incident.
Most Popular

SEE ALSO: Gosport man raising awareness for men's mental health by taking part in a sky jump

The police have released footage of the man that they would like to speak to, and they are urging people to come forward.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or who has any information that may assist police enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting 44220516033. Alternatively, go online and submit information via their website.

For crime prevention advice about how to help protect your home and property from burglary please visit their website.