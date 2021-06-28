Cardiff man accused of seriously injured pedestrian by hitting him with a car in Portsmouth appears in court
A DRIVER has appeared in court accused of causing a pedestrian serious injury after hitting him with a car.
Ayman Aburas, 27, was at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday following the early-morning incident on May 23.
Aburas is charged with causing serious injury to Curtis Thomas, in his 20s, in Spring Street, Landport, and dangerous driving, and causing grievous bodily harm.
He was charged with drink-driving and driving while banned.
Mr Thomas suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital after the 2.45am incident, police said.
Aburas’s hearing was adjourned until July 12, where he will appear Portsmouth Crown Court.