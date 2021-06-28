Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse Saturday 3rd November 2018 FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Ayman Aburas, 27, was at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday following the early-morning incident on May 23.

Aburas is charged with causing serious injury to Curtis Thomas, in his 20s, in Spring Street, Landport, and dangerous driving, and causing grievous bodily harm.

He was charged with drink-driving and driving while banned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Thomas suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital after the 2.45am incident, police said.