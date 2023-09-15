The youths were seen riding along Havant Road in Hayling Island. Picture: Google Street View.

The group have been seen travelling along Havant Road over the past few evenings at high speeds. Individuals have also been riding without helmets.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said between seven to ten young adults have been seen riding bikes as part of the group.

Hayling Island Police reported on Facebook: “We've had reports over the last couple of evenings concerning young adults aged approximately 20 years old driving around on electric bikes without helmets at high speeds.

"Their behaviour is careless and presents a risk to themselves and others. If you have any information regarding this group including times and places you have seen them, please report it to either 101 or on the Hampshire Constabulary website using the reference 44230374068.”