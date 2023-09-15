Watch more videos on Shots!

The road was shut in both directions between Fratton Bridge and the Fratton Way roundabout yesterday afternoon while officers attended the scene. Hampshire police forces received the report at 1.46pm.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers rushed to the area to try and help the male. A BTP spokeswoman has confirmed that the man has passed away.

The man's death in Goldsmith Avenue is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner. The road was closed yesterday afternoon (September 14).

She said: “Police were called shortly after 2pm yesterday (September 14) following concern for the welfare of a person near Fratton Railway Station. British Transport Police officers attended alongside Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and worked to bring the person to safety.

"However, sadly, the person later died at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Goldsmith Avenue was shut for several hours while emergency service personnel carried out their duties.

Police at the scene in Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton, on Thursday (September 14). Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Major traffic delays were caused as a result in Rodney Road, Velder Avenue and Milton Road. Portsmouth Roads, a traffic monitoring system run by Portsmouth City Council, reported that the route was reopened at 8.42pm.

Crowds gathered at the scene despite police putting a cordon in certain areas and urging people to stay away from the scene. At the time, Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook: “We are currently dealing with an incident in Goldsmith Avenue and the road has been partially closed.

"Please avoid the area at this time until emergency services have left the scene.”