Goldsmith Avenue Incident: Man dies at scene after police respond to concern for welfare report in Fratton
and live on Freeview channel 276
The road was shut in both directions between Fratton Bridge and the Fratton Way roundabout yesterday afternoon while officers attended the scene. Hampshire police forces received the report at 1.46pm.
British Transport Police (BTP) officers rushed to the area to try and help the male. A BTP spokeswoman has confirmed that the man has passed away.
She said: “Police were called shortly after 2pm yesterday (September 14) following concern for the welfare of a person near Fratton Railway Station. British Transport Police officers attended alongside Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and worked to bring the person to safety.
"However, sadly, the person later died at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Goldsmith Avenue was shut for several hours while emergency service personnel carried out their duties.
Major traffic delays were caused as a result in Rodney Road, Velder Avenue and Milton Road. Portsmouth Roads, a traffic monitoring system run by Portsmouth City Council, reported that the route was reopened at 8.42pm.
Crowds gathered at the scene despite police putting a cordon in certain areas and urging people to stay away from the scene. At the time, Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook: “We are currently dealing with an incident in Goldsmith Avenue and the road has been partially closed.
"Please avoid the area at this time until emergency services have left the scene.”
If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can talk to your GP, phone 111 or text SHOUT to 85258.
Alternatively you can call the Samaritans on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit the website. A list of local mental health services is available here.