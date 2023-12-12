A cat has been found dead behind a house and is believed to have been killed deliberately in an act of cruelty.

Police said the body of a four-year-old male family cat, named Loki, was discovered on the morning of November 23. The animal died between 11.30pm on November 22 and 7.40am – when he was found – in Harbourne Gardens, West End, Hampshire.

Hedge End Police reported on Facebook: “It is believed that Loki the cat had been killed deliberately in an act of malicious cruelty. He was located in a patch of grass to the rear of property, near to the owner’s back gate. He had suffered blunt force trauma and injuries from a sharp bladed instrument (possibly a knife).

The cat was found dead behind a house in Harbourne Gardens, West End. Police believe the cat was killed deliberately in a "malicious" act of cruelty. Picture: Google Street View.

"This was not a fox or dog attack. This is a shocking and rare case of animal cruelty in our local community, and extremely devastating for Loki’s owners. They have asked if anyone knows anything about this callous crime, to please contact police.” Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230479696, or submit a report online via the police website.