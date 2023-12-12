Cat found dead behind house and believed to have been "killed deliberately" in "malicious" act in Hampshire
Police said the body of a four-year-old male family cat, named Loki, was discovered on the morning of November 23. The animal died between 11.30pm on November 22 and 7.40am – when he was found – in Harbourne Gardens, West End, Hampshire.
Hedge End Police reported on Facebook: “It is believed that Loki the cat had been killed deliberately in an act of malicious cruelty. He was located in a patch of grass to the rear of property, near to the owner’s back gate. He had suffered blunt force trauma and injuries from a sharp bladed instrument (possibly a knife).
"This was not a fox or dog attack. This is a shocking and rare case of animal cruelty in our local community, and extremely devastating for Loki’s owners. They have asked if anyone knows anything about this callous crime, to please contact police.” Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230479696, or submit a report online via the police website.
Anonymous reports can be given to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 555 or online. Hedge End Police added: “Please stay alert to suspicious persons in this area of West End, and report any concerns to the RSPCA via 0300 1234 999 or online, or contact the Animal Welfare Officer at Eastleigh Borough Council by calling 023 8068 8000 if you have concerns regarding the welfare of animals or believe them to be in danger or distress.