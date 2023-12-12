Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patrolling officers caught the shoplifter trying to make the theft at Marks & Spencer in Waterlooville Retail Park on Sunday (December 10). The Waterlooville Neighbourhood Policing Team were carrying out patrols around the town centre and the retail park in Hambledon Road at the time.

“We were soon called to not just any shoplifters but M&S shoplifters,” Waterlooville police reported on Facebook. “A female was apprehended on site trying to steal a Christmas turkey.” Following this incident, two more people were spotted trying to leave the shop with £250 worth of unpaid meat in their bags. Waterlooville Police said another man was also caught shoplifting.

The Christmas Turkey was stolen from M&S at Waterlooville Retail Park in Hambledon Road on Sunday (December 10). Picture: Google Street View.

They added: “Before we could make it away, we were called to a shoplifting in progress this time in TK MAXX, clearly the discount on the RRP wasn’t enough for this gentleman. Once again we made it in to the shop before he could make his escape. Strangely after seeing the police enter the shop the male dumped the items, but eagled eyed CCTV operators captured the whole incident.