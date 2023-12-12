Marks & Spencer: Woman caught stealing Christmas turkey as shoplifters apprehended in Waterlooville
Patrolling officers caught the shoplifter trying to make the theft at Marks & Spencer in Waterlooville Retail Park on Sunday (December 10). The Waterlooville Neighbourhood Policing Team were carrying out patrols around the town centre and the retail park in Hambledon Road at the time.
“We were soon called to not just any shoplifters but M&S shoplifters,” Waterlooville police reported on Facebook. “A female was apprehended on site trying to steal a Christmas turkey.” Following this incident, two more people were spotted trying to leave the shop with £250 worth of unpaid meat in their bags. Waterlooville Police said another man was also caught shoplifting.
They added: “Before we could make it away, we were called to a shoplifting in progress this time in TK MAXX, clearly the discount on the RRP wasn’t enough for this gentleman. Once again we made it in to the shop before he could make his escape. Strangely after seeing the police enter the shop the male dumped the items, but eagled eyed CCTV operators captured the whole incident.
"All shoplifters were reported and will be appearing in front of a court just in time for Christmas, and all items returned to their rightful owners.” Portsmouth has experienced a rise in the number of shoplifting incidents this year, with the number of incidents doubling in a three month period. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is carrying out specific patrols to combat the rise in thefts.