CCTV appeal after theft from vehicle in Locks Heath with stolen cards used in Portsmouth
The image of a man was released after bank cards were stolen from a car which were then used to buy items from a shop in Portsmouth.
A police statement said: “On Tuesday 21 January, at about 3am, a number of bank cards were stolen from a Suzuki Vitara in Dingle Way, Locks Heath.
“These cards were then used to purchase several items at Smart Stop and Brothers Convenience Store, both on Fratton Road, Portsmouth, at about 6.45am the same day.
“As part of our investigation, we would like to speak to the man in this image and anyone who knows him.
“If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44250029928”