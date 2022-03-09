Hampshire Constabulary wish to speak to a man in his 20s in connection with the incident.

He entered Golden Touch in West Street and threatened an employee while demanding cash, between 7.35pm and 7.45pm.

No money was handed over and the man left empty handed.

A man attempted to rob Golden Touch amusement centre in West Street, Fareham, and police have released an image of the man they wish to speak to. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘We have been investigating this incident, and are now releasing two CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to as part of enquiries.

‘We appreciate that the images are not the greatest quality – we believe it is the same man in both images and hope someone may recognise him or the clothing he is pictured wearing.

‘The man is described as white, aged in his 20s, around 6ft tall, skinny, and wearing a black padded coat with a furry hood, and grey tracksuit bottoms.

‘Do you recognise him?

‘Did you see him in the area around this time, or do you know who he is?’

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220075941.’

People can also submit a report via Hampshire Constabulary’s website here.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via a discreet online form here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron