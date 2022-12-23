But what the crook did not realise was that he was being recorded on CCTV stealing the items from Toca Chichester, at 68 North Street, around 1pm on Friday December 2. The suspicious male raided the premises by stuffing items down his trousers after going into a staff room when a female member of staff went to check on a client.

Adrian Jackson, joint owner of the salon, said: ‘A guy came into the salon asking if he could have a haircut and didn’t have an appointment. One of our members of staff stated that they didn’t have time immediately but if he was willing to wait, they could fit him in. Unfortunately, he was left alone as the staff member went to check on her client and the man proceeded to go into the staff room, stole a purse and stole cash from the till.

Police are hunting a man after cash and a wallet were stolen from the Chichester salon. Pic supplied

‘We have everything recorded on CCTV and the quality is very clean and good. We have him going into the staff room, coming out and placing items down the back of his trousers and going to the reception desk and taking cash.

‘When our staff member went to get him, he said he was just popping out to get some tablets and would return. Obviously, he never returned.’

The business owners have now released CCTV images to catch him. ‘We feel we need to contact as many people as possible to make sure this person does not continue with his antics,’ Adrian said.

‘We have placed his image on Facebook and have reported it to the police. We are trying all other avenues to see if we can find this person and bring him to justice.’

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Police received a report of a wallet being stolen from staff premises at a salon in North Street, Chichester. The wallet contained cash and bank cards, and was taken sometime between 10am and 2pm on Friday December 2.

‘Anyone with information relating to the theft is asked to report it to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1005 of 03/12.’