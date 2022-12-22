Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed that a woman in her 50s died after falling from Purbrook Way bridge, which is between junctions 4 and 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The southbound carriageway was reopened earlier today, and National Highways has since confirmed that the northbound carriageway has now also been reopened, with no delays for motorists.

A diversion had been put in place by emergency services.

A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘At 7.22am today, we received reports that a woman had fallen from the bridge in Purbrook Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Sadly, a woman in her 50s from Hayling Island was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience but we hope that people will understand that we need to investigate thoroughly and will always work with our partners to ensure closures are lifted as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Officers are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened, and they are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Were you driving in the area at the time? Did you see a woman on Purbrook Way between 7.15am and 7.20am today?’

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting the reference number 44220513133.

Advertisement Hide Ad