CCTV images released following possible upskirting incident in TK Max in Cascades

The police have launched an appeal following a possible upskirting incident in Cascades.

He then approached a woman who was looking at items in the store and opened up the bag, which reportedly had a phone on camera mode inside. He brushed past her, and discreetly pushed the bag so that it was under her dress. He was then later seen to go to a different area of the store, take the phone out of the bag and stop the recording.

The police are keen to speak to the man in the attached CCTV image, as he was in the store at the time and may be able to provide them with more information. He has been described as white, approximately 6ft 2 inches tall and of medium to stocky build. He has brown hair, is in his late 30s to early 40s and was wearing a black baseball cap, plain black t-shirt, plain black shorts and black trainers. He has a black snake tattoo around the middle part of his left arm and a tribal tattoo on the outside of his arm by the elbow area.