Portsmouth FC and Plymouth Argyle supporters were filmed brawling at Plymouth railway station on February 11. Things turned sour after Pompey’s 3-1 defeat at Home Park, with Ryan Hardie’s neat stoppage-time finish confirming a convincing victory for The Pilgrims.

Large groups of fans were seen fighting and piling on top of each other in the stairway of the railway station at the edge of the city. Several punches and kicks were thrown – with foul abuse being hurled between both groups. Footage of the mass brawl circulated on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Pompey and Plymouth fans filmed brawling

It involved younger males and an older man suffered cuts to his head. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and the British Transport Police (BTP) have joined forces to track down the thugs.

The BTP are appealing for further information about the ‘large fight’ and have released an image of a man they wish to speak to. ‘On Saturday, February 11, officers were called to the station at around 5.25pm, following reports of a violent incident,’ the force added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It is believed the fight was between football supporters from Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth FC. The fight took place in the stairwell area of the station, near platforms five and six and involved around 15 people, resulting in one man receiving head injuries.

‘Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation.’

The BTP are looking to speak to this man after Portsmouth FC and Plymouth Argyle fans were involved in a mass brawl at a railway station. Picture: British Transport Police.

SEE ALSO: Police forces joining forces in hunt for brawling Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle fans

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As previously reported in The News, a Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We are working with British Transport Police on this one, who are leading the enquiries, and supporting them with this. The vast majority of Portsmouth fans attend games, home and away, without any incident and we will continue to work closely with the club to ensure all those going to games can do so safely.’

Some fans condemned the incident online and branded it as ‘tribalistic’. In 2018, eight Pompey fans were jailed after dozens of supporters ambushed Plymouth fans in the city centre.

The BTP has advised anyone who recognises the man to contact them by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 281 of 14 February. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.