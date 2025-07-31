CCTV released after brawl breaks out at The Froddington Arms pub resulting multiple people being assaulted
The police are looking to speak to the woman in the picture as part of enquiries surrounding a brawl that took place at The Froddington Arms earlier this year.
On the evening of May 4, a fight broke out, resulting in a number of people being assaulted - no one was seriously injured.
As part of an ongoing investigation, the police would like to speak to the woman who has been described as white, between 30 and 40-years-old, of medium build and with long black hair. She was also seen wearing gold earrings and a long sleeved green frilly dress.