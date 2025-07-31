CCTV footage has been released after a fight broke out in a city pub.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police are looking to speak to the woman in the picture as part of enquiries surrounding a brawl that took place at The Froddington Arms earlier this year.

CCTV footage has been released after a brawl broke out at The Froddington Arms which resulted in multiple people being assaulted. | Hampshire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of an ongoing investigation, the police would like to speak to the woman who has been described as white, between 30 and 40-years-old, of medium build and with long black hair. She was also seen wearing gold earrings and a long sleeved green frilly dress.