CCTV released after brawl breaks out at The Froddington Arms pub resulting multiple people being assaulted

Published 31st Jul 2025, 13:19 BST
CCTV footage has been released after a fight broke out in a city pub.

The police are looking to speak to the woman in the picture as part of enquiries surrounding a brawl that took place at The Froddington Arms earlier this year.

CCTV footage has been released after a brawl broke out at The Froddington Arms which resulted in multiple people being assaulted. | Hampshire Police

On the evening of May 4, a fight broke out, resulting in a number of people being assaulted - no one was seriously injured.

As part of an ongoing investigation, the police would like to speak to the woman who has been described as white, between 30 and 40-years-old, of medium build and with long black hair. She was also seen wearing gold earrings and a long sleeved green frilly dress.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44250194594. You can also submit information online, click here for more.

