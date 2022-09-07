The pair were caught on CCTV at the time of the burglary, which happened at 1am on Saturday.

Hampshire police have put out a countywide appeal after the break in at the stable block, which was at the bottom of a garden.

Police would like to speak to these men in connection with a report of a burglary in Hampshire in which eight horse saddles were stolen

One of the men is white and wore a dark navy baseball cap and a black balaclava.

He also wore a black T-shirt with what appears to be a Nike Air logo on the front, blue shorts, blue gloves and black trainers with white laces.

The second man was white and wore a dark grey baseball cap with an Adidas logo on the front.

He also wore a black balaclava, and had on a black T-shirt with a red and white square logo on the front, black gloves, black shorts, white socks and black trainers. He had a red bag with a black strap over his right shoulder.

It happened in in Emery Down, near Lyndhurst in the New Forest.

A police spokesman said: ‘Do you recognise the men? Did you witness any suspicious activity at that time?

‘Do you have any CCTV images, dash-cam or doorbell footage in the local area?’