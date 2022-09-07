CCTV released after eight horse saddles stolen in Hampshire stables break-in in Emery Down
Two men wearing balaclavas are being hunted after eight horse saddles were stolen from a stables.
The pair were caught on CCTV at the time of the burglary, which happened at 1am on Saturday.
Hampshire police have put out a countywide appeal after the break in at the stable block, which was at the bottom of a garden.
Most Popular
-
1
Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth departure date from Portsmouth confirmed
-
2
Police release picture of Portsmouth woman beater jailed for attacking partner in her own home
-
3
Female cyclist grabbed and thrown to the ground by man in Redlands Road, Fareham
-
4
Man in his 80s fights for life after being found critically injured on Hayling Island
-
5
'Known shoplifter' prohibited from Boots in Havant after outbursts leaves staff feeling threatened
One of the men is white and wore a dark navy baseball cap and a black balaclava.
He also wore a black T-shirt with what appears to be a Nike Air logo on the front, blue shorts, blue gloves and black trainers with white laces.
The second man was white and wore a dark grey baseball cap with an Adidas logo on the front.
He also wore a black balaclava, and had on a black T-shirt with a red and white square logo on the front, black gloves, black shorts, white socks and black trainers. He had a red bag with a black strap over his right shoulder.
It happened in in Emery Down, near Lyndhurst in the New Forest.
A police spokesman said: ‘Do you recognise the men? Did you witness any suspicious activity at that time?
‘Do you have any CCTV images, dash-cam or doorbell footage in the local area?’
Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by calling police on 101 and quoting reference 44220358744 or by clicking here.