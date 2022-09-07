The woman, in her 20s, was riding through Redlands Lane in Fareham, having joined it it from The Avenue, when she saw two men ahead of her.

Police say she called out twice to let them know she was coming but they didn’t move. After stopping, she was grabbed by one, who threw her to the ground.

Redlands Lane in Fareham, where the woman was thrown off her bike Picture: Google

A police spokesman said: ‘This man moved towards her again before he was held back by the second man, preventing a further assault.

‘The victim suffered swelling to her head as well as cuts and grazes to her leg and elbows as a result of this incident.’

It happened at about 8.45pm on Friday.

The man who carried out the assault was in his mid to late-20s, white, 6ft, muscular, clean-shaven with blond hair which was short on the back and sides.

He wore a black T-shirt with something white across the shoulder and black jeans.

The man he was with, who held him back, was smaller and thinner, wearing dark clothing similar to the first man, with brown hair and glasses.

Police say they want to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or saw these men in the area, or know who they are – and they also want the men to come forward to give their side of the story.

The victim has described seeing two potential witnesses in the area wearing a nurse or carer type uniform, but police say they have no further description than this.

The spokesman added: ‘If this is you and you have any information about this incident, please get in touch.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220358554.

Information can also be passed on by clicking here.