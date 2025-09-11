CCTV released after man wearing wolf shirt exposes himself to teenage girl in Gosport high street
The police have launched an investigation after a 16-year-old girl reported a man indecently exposed himself to her in Gosport high street on August 9.
It is understood that the incident happened close to Bemister’s Lane shortly after 9pm, and the teenager first spotted the man at the Ferry Gardens a few minutes beforehand.
The police have confirmed the girl was not hurt and no contact was made, but they would like to speak to the man pictured.
The man has been described as white, in his fifties, around 5ft 6ins tall, of large build. He has short white hair, a white beard and he was wearing a blue short-sleeved top with moon and wolves on it, dark shorts, sandals, and black framed glasses.