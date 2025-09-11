CCTV released after man wearing wolf shirt exposes himself to teenage girl in Gosport high street

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2025, 16:04 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 16:06 BST
CCTV footage has been released after a man wearing a wolf top exposed himself to a teenage girl.

The police have launched an investigation after a 16-year-old girl reported a man indecently exposed himself to her in Gosport high street on August 9.

It is understood that the incident happened close to Bemister’s Lane shortly after 9pm, and the teenager first spotted the man at the Ferry Gardens a few minutes beforehand.

The police have released CCTV footage after a 16-year-old girl reported that a man indecently exposed himself to her on the High Street close to Bemister’s Lane.placeholder image
The police have released CCTV footage after a 16-year-old girl reported that a man indecently exposed himself to her on the High Street close to Bemister’s Lane. | Hampshire Police

The police have confirmed the girl was not hurt and no contact was made, but they would like to speak to the man pictured.

The man has been described as white, in his fifties, around 5ft 6ins tall, of large build. He has short white hair, a white beard and he was wearing a blue short-sleeved top with moon and wolves on it, dark shorts, sandals, and black framed glasses.

Anyone who recognises the man should call 101 quoting 44250358751 or submit information online.

Click here for more information.

