CCTV footage has been released after a man wearing a wolf top exposed himself to a teenage girl.

It is understood that the incident happened close to Bemister’s Lane shortly after 9pm, and the teenager first spotted the man at the Ferry Gardens a few minutes beforehand.

The police have released CCTV footage after a 16-year-old girl reported that a man indecently exposed himself to her on the High Street close to Bemister’s Lane. | Hampshire Police

The police have confirmed the girl was not hurt and no contact was made, but they would like to speak to the man pictured.

The man has been described as white, in his fifties, around 5ft 6ins tall, of large build. He has short white hair, a white beard and he was wearing a blue short-sleeved top with moon and wolves on it, dark shorts, sandals, and black framed glasses.