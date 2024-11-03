CCTV released after man robs convenience store with imitation firearm in Southampton

Published 3rd Nov 2024
CCTV has been released as part of a police appeal following an armed robbery.

Between 10pm and 11pm on Thursday, October 31, a male entered Coleman’s Confectioners on Commercial Road, Southampton, and threatened staff with what appeared to be a small handgun or imitation firearm in an attempt to steal cigarettes and money.

No injuries were reported, nothing was stolen and the male ran off in the direction of the Mayflower theatre.

Between 10pm and 11pm on Thursday, October 31, a male entered Coleman’s Confectioners on Commercial Road and threatened staff with what appeared to be a small handgun or imitation firearm in an attempt to steal some cigarettes and cash. The police have issued this image of a man they want to speak to.placeholder image
Between 10pm and 11pm on Thursday, October 31, a male entered Coleman’s Confectioners on Commercial Road and threatened staff with what appeared to be a small handgun or imitation firearm in an attempt to steal some cigarettes and cash. The police have issued this image of a man they want to speak to. | Hampshire Police

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are issuing an image of a man we would like to speak to in connection to this investigation.

“If you know who this man is, please contact police immediately.We are also hoping to identify several people who were in the area at the time and may have seen something.”

The police are appealing for potential witnesses to come forward following a robbery in Southampton. Pictured: Potential witnessesplaceholder image
The police are appealing for potential witnesses to come forward following a robbery in Southampton. Pictured: Potential witnesses | Hampshire Police

He is described as black, about 5ft 10in tall, aged between 18 and 25 years old and of slim build.

He was wearing a black coat with grey fur in the hood, with an orange hooded jumper underneath the coat.

The police are also issuing two further images of potential witnesses they would like to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44240474974. Alternatively, you can report online. Click here for more information.

