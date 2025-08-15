CCTV released after man sexually assaulted two young girls outside McDonald's before following them
Police officers were called at 7pm on May 10 after an unknown man approached two girls, aged 12 and 13 who were sitting oustide McDonald’s in Shirley High Street.
The man, aged between 40 and 50, made inappropriate comments before touching the girls’ legs, where he then followed them as they tried to leave.
CCTV has been released as part of the police enquiries and he has been described as white, with short grey/ brown hair with a beard and a visible scar on his face. He was wearing blue jeans, a darker denim jacket and a green polo top at the time of the incident.
If you recognise the man in the CCTV footage, or have any information that could help the police investigation, please call 101 quoting reference number 44250203891.