Enquiries are ongoing after two young girls were sexually assaulted while sitting outside a McDonald’s.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers were called at 7pm on May 10 after an unknown man approached two girls, aged 12 and 13 who were sitting oustide McDonald’s in Shirley High Street.

The police have released CCTV footage as part of an appeal after two young girls were sexually outside a McDonalds. | Hampshire Police

The man, aged between 40 and 50, made inappropriate comments before touching the girls’ legs, where he then followed them as they tried to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV has been released as part of the police enquiries and he has been described as white, with short grey/ brown hair with a beard and a visible scar on his face. He was wearing blue jeans, a darker denim jacket and a green polo top at the time of the incident.

If you recognise the man in the CCTV footage, or have any information that could help the police investigation, please call 101 quoting reference number 44250203891.