CCTV released after man sexually assaulted two young girls outside McDonald's before following them

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2025, 13:54 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 13:55 BST
Enquiries are ongoing after two young girls were sexually assaulted while sitting outside a McDonald’s.

Police officers were called at 7pm on May 10 after an unknown man approached two girls, aged 12 and 13 who were sitting oustide McDonald’s in Shirley High Street.

Most Popular
The police have released CCTV footage as part of an appeal after two young girls were sexually outside a McDonalds.placeholder image
The police have released CCTV footage as part of an appeal after two young girls were sexually outside a McDonalds. | Hampshire Police

The man, aged between 40 and 50, made inappropriate comments before touching the girls’ legs, where he then followed them as they tried to leave.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CCTV has been released as part of the police enquiries and he has been described as white, with short grey/ brown hair with a beard and a visible scar on his face. He was wearing blue jeans, a darker denim jacket and a green polo top at the time of the incident.

If you recognise the man in the CCTV footage, or have any information that could help the police investigation, please call 101 quoting reference number 44250203891.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice