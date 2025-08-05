CCTV released after man shatters Fareham Swim School window by punching it

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2025, 13:34 BST
CCTV footage has been released by police after a swim school window was shattered by a man who battered it with his fist.

A police appeal has been launched as officers investigate a criminal damage incident on June 7, where a man punched a window at Fareham Swim School, causing it to shatter at 10.30pm.

The police have launched an appeal after a man punched a window at Fareham Swim School in West Street, causing it to shatter. | Hampshire Police

Prior to punching the window, the man had been stood with a group of three other people outside the Vapourium vape shop, before walking off in the direction of Fareham train station after breaking the window.

If you know the man pictured, or you were one of the three people stood outside the Vapourium prior to this incident, contact the police.

