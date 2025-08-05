CCTV footage has been released by police after a swim school window was shattered by a man who battered it with his fist.

A police appeal has been launched as officers investigate a criminal damage incident on June 7, where a man punched a window at Fareham Swim School, causing it to shatter at 10.30pm.

The police have launched an appeal after a man punched a window at Fareham Swim School in West Street, causing it to shatter. | Hampshire Police

Prior to punching the window, the man had been stood with a group of three other people outside the Vapourium vape shop, before walking off in the direction of Fareham train station after breaking the window.