Police have released CCTV following a burglary in Prince’s Street, Buckland, between midnight and 7am on Friday, September 2.

According to Hampshire Constabulary, cash, a grey iPhone 11 Pro, a silver Samsung Note, a stainless steel Tag Heuer Formula One watch in a blue box, two e-scooters and two bank cards were all taken.

Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘Since this incident was reported to us we have been following up a number of lines of enquiry in order to identify those involved.

‘We now have these images of two men, who we believe may have information that could assist our investigation.

‘Do you recognise these men? Have you been offered any items matching the above descriptions for sale since this incident took place?’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 44220357377.

