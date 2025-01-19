CCTV released as police investigate shoplifting incident where tobacco and cigarettes stolen
The police are appealing for information following a shoplifting incident where cigarettes were stolen.
It is reported that on December 19, 2024, a man stole approximately £50 worth of tobacco and cigarettes from the Nisa Local in Fair Oak Road.
The police are keen to identify the man pictured as part of the enquiries, and urge anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting 44240551523.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.