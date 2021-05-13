On Sunday, May 9, a delivery driver was attacked by three men in King Richard I Road, at the junction of Winston Churchill Avenue, between 8-8.30pm.

The driver reported that he was punched in the face during the attack.

Do you recognise these men? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Police say a group of nearby students intervened and one of them was also assaulted, leaving him with a split tongue and a potentially broken wrist.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The three men had been reportedly walking up and down Guildhall Walk with a black and green 2ft speaker shortly before the incident.

They are described as white and in their twenties.

We would like to speak to the men pictured about what happened – so if you are one of them, please get in touch with us.’

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44210178499.

