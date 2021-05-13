CCTV released by Portsmouth police after delivery driver attacked

POLICE officers have released CCTV footage of men wanted in connection with an assault in Portsmouth.

By David George
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 7:00 am

On Sunday, May 9, a delivery driver was attacked by three men in King Richard I Road, at the junction of Winston Churchill Avenue, between 8-8.30pm.

The driver reported that he was punched in the face during the attack.

Do you recognise these men? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Police say a group of nearby students intervened and one of them was also assaulted, leaving him with a split tongue and a potentially broken wrist.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The three men had been reportedly walking up and down Guildhall Walk with a black and green 2ft speaker shortly before the incident.

They are described as white and in their twenties.

We would like to speak to the men pictured about what happened – so if you are one of them, please get in touch with us.’

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44210178499.

