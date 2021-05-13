CCTV released by Portsmouth police after delivery driver attacked
POLICE officers have released CCTV footage of men wanted in connection with an assault in Portsmouth.
On Sunday, May 9, a delivery driver was attacked by three men in King Richard I Road, at the junction of Winston Churchill Avenue, between 8-8.30pm.
The driver reported that he was punched in the face during the attack.
Police say a group of nearby students intervened and one of them was also assaulted, leaving him with a split tongue and a potentially broken wrist.
A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The three men had been reportedly walking up and down Guildhall Walk with a black and green 2ft speaker shortly before the incident.
They are described as white and in their twenties.
We would like to speak to the men pictured about what happened – so if you are one of them, please get in touch with us.’
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44210178499.