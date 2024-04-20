Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At approximately 9.05am on Friday (19 April) a house was broken into on North Millers Dale and jewellery was taken.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are carrying out enquiries and will be in the area conducting targeted patrols. As part of our ongoing investigation we would like to hear from anyone with information that may assist our enquiries. Did you see any suspicious activity on North Millers Dale or in the surrounding area between 9am and 9.30am yesterday morning (Friday 19 April)? Did you see any one, or any vehicles, which appeared suspicious?

“Perhaps you live in the surrounding area and have Ring Doorbell or CCTV footage, or maybe you were driving through at the time specified and have dash came that may have captured something?”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44240163658. Alternatively, go online and submit information via www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

The police spokesperson added: “We would like to take this opportunity to remind you of some simple steps you can take to help protect your property and belongings from theft:

Close and lock all your doors and windows, even if you’re only going out for a few minutes

Double-lock any door

Make sure any side or garden gates are locked

Lock your shed or garage

Make sure that any valuables are out of sight

If you’re going out all day, then it’s advisable to use a timer device to automatically turn lights and a radio on at night.