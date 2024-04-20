Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers were called to a jewellers in Cascades Shopping Centre on Sunday, January 21. A local Shell garage was also targeted shortly afterwards.

A force spokesperson said: “We were called just after 11.05am to a report that a man with a crowbar had caused damage to one of the jewellery cases at Goldsmiths jewellers in the Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth. Nothing was taken, no-one was hurt, and he left with another man who was waiting on a scrambler bike outside. About ten minutes later two men matching the same description on a scrambler bike stole fuel and cigarettes from the Shell garage on Eastern Road.

Simmons was jailed for two years for attempted robbery. He was also jailed for the other offences and the sentences will be concurrently within that period. Theft – four months, making off without payment – four months, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place – eight months, dangerous driving – nine months with a twelve month disqualification from driving.

“As part of our investigation a 37 year-old man was subsequently arrested in Waterlooville and a 42 year-old man who was located with a motorbike was arrested in Havant.

“Steven Anthony Brimecome, aged 37, of Milton Road in Portsmouth was charged with attempted robbery, making off without making payment, theft from a shop, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and assaulting an emergency worker. Stuart Simmons, aged 42, of Kingscott Road in Cosham was charged with attempted robbery, dangerous driving, making off without making payment, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and theft from a shop.”

Both admitted the offences at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Tuesday 23 January and were sentenced as follows at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday 19 April.

Police staff investigator Martin Khunga said: “This was a frightening experience for both the staff at the jewellers and shoppers in the Cascades alongside the Shell Garage staff. Retail staff should not face threats or violence while carrying out their jobs and we work closely with commercial premises in the city to support the business community and the safety of their workers.