Chichester church bosses hold review after Portsmouth choirmaster Mark Burgess jailed

Former choirmaster Mark Burgess, 68, of St Chad's Avenue, Hilsea, at Portsmouth Crown Court

The Diocese of Chichester is undertaking a review following Mark Burgess being sent to prison for 40 years. He is appealing .

The 68-year-old, of St Chad’s Avenue, Hilsea, was convicted of abusing 12 boys and one girl through the 1970s and 2000s.

He was a teacher at Portsmouth City Boys’ School and ran choirs at St John’s Church in Westbourne, West Sussex, and All Saints Church in Commercial Road.

A Diocese of Chichester spokeswoman: ‘In the light of evidence presented at the trial the Diocese is reviewing the chronology of events involving th is case.

‘We have no indication that there was ever an official diocesan investigation which is very different to individuals making enquiries at various times, which they obviously and rightly did.

‘In the light of what we now know, and with the benefit of new and serious information which has recent ly come to light as a result of this trial, we are working closely to establish what lessons can be learnt as we move forward.’

