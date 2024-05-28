Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have thanked the public for their help after a 14-year-old girl reported missing has been found.

Florence, 14, from Chichester, was reported missing on Sunday (May 26). She was last seen at 11.45am prompting an appeal to help to find her.

However police have now reported that she has been located.