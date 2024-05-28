Chichester girl Florence, 14, has now been found

By Freddie Webb
Published 28th May 2024, 10:53 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 15:58 BST
Police have thanked the public for their help after a 14-year-old girl reported missing has been found.

Florence, 14, from Chichester, was reported missing on Sunday (May 26). She was last seen at 11.45am prompting an appeal to help to find her.

However police have now reported that she has been located.

They have thanked everyone who shared the appeal

