Chichester man named and charged after thousands of pounds worth of jeans stolen from Crew Clothing
Andrew Irvine, 51, will appear in court later this month after being charged with burglary. This follows an incident at the Crew Clothing store in South Street, Chichester, at roughly 10pm on December 13.
Sussex Police said that dozens of pairs of jeans were swiped from the hangers. They added: “Police were called to reports of a burglary at Crew Clothing, South Street, Chichester at around 10pm on Wednesday, December 13.
"Officers attended and it was found that thousands of pounds worth of stock including more than 50 pairs of jeans was stolen. Andrew Irvine, 51, of Green Lane, Chichester was arrested in relation to the incident and later charged with burglary.
"He is due to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 24 January for trial.”