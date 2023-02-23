Olivia Pinkney, who announced her decision to leave policing last year after 31 years’ service, posted a picture with the caption: ‘Uniform gone in. A privilege to lead in the brilliant profession of UK policing.’

Paying tribute to the force, she added: ‘Where ordinary is anyone else’s extraordinary. As fiercely proud as ever of what we do, and how we do it. Now the stewardship passes to

Scott Chilton.’

The new chief joined the force in 1992, working his way through uniformed policing before joining CID in 1996 and spending the next 16 years as a detective. He previously said: ‘It’s a real privilege to be the first home grown chief constable in the force where I began my career in policing, and to be given the opportunity to lead the dedicated and committed officers, staff and volunteers.’

Olivia Pinkney, chief constable of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police, posts picture of uniform she has handed in on Twitter. Pic Olivia pinkey/Twitter