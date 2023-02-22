WATCH: Murderer Shaye Groves en route to begin her 23 years behind bars for the killing of Frankie Fitzgerald
Murderer Shaye Groves was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 23 years behind bars for the brutal killing of her on-off boyfriend Frankie Fitzgerald at her Leigh Park home last July.
The ‘jealous’ and ‘manipulative’ 27-year-old was found guilty of murder last week at Winchester Crown Court – the same court her serial killer icon Rose West was jailed at in 1995. Groves was back at the court today to be sentenced for committing the ultimate crime.
READ NOW: Shaye Groves jailed for life
The self-declared goth and pagan with a ‘macabre fascination’ in serial killers, who had tattoos and piercings across her face, showed no emotion as the sentenced was handed down by judge Timothy Kerr around 1.30pm. Flanked by two female dock officers, Groves was then led away via a rear dock door.
After the sentence was passed, press gathered outside of the court for a statement read by detective chief inspector Rod Kenny who said Groves was ‘responsible for the shocking and sustained attack which tragically resulted in Frankie’s death’.
Then, less than an hour after her life sentence was delivered, Groves was transported from the court in the back of a Serco prison van at around 2.15pm to start the next 23 years in prison.
The van is seen coming out of a side road from the court building before joining the High Street and making its way up the road en route to the jail.
Groves will be aged 50 when her 23 stint behind bars is complete and she is eligible for parole.