The ‘jealous’ and ‘manipulative’ 27-year-old was found guilty of murder last week at Winchester Crown Court – the same court her serial killer icon Rose West was jailed at in 1995. Groves was back at the court today to be sentenced for committing the ultimate crime.

READ NOW: Shaye Groves jailed for life

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The self-declared goth and pagan with a ‘macabre fascination’ in serial killers, who had tattoos and piercings across her face, showed no emotion as the sentenced was handed down by judge Timothy Kerr around 1.30pm. Flanked by two female dock officers, Groves was then led away via a rear dock door.

Shaye Groves being taken in a prison van from Winchester Crown Court to begin her 23 years behind bars

Then, less than an hour after her life sentence was delivered, Groves was transported from the court in the back of a Serco prison van at around 2.15pm to start the next 23 years in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The van is seen coming out of a side road from the court building before joining the High Street and making its way up the road en route to the jail.

Groves will be aged 50 when her 23 stint behind bars is complete and she is eligible for parole.

Shaye Groves being taken in a prison van from Winchester Crown Court to begin her 23 years behind bars

Hampshire Constabulary's DCI Rod Kenny (2nd left) reads a statement to the media outside Winchester Crown Court after Shaye Groves, 27, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 23 years for the murder of 25-year-old Frankie Fitzgerald. Pic Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire Constabulary's DCI Rod Kenny (2nd left) reads a statement to media outside Winchester Crown Court after Shaye Groves, 27, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 23 years for the murder of 25-year-old Frankie Fitzgerald. Pic Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Police officers at Winchester Crown Court after Shaye Groves was sentenced to 23 years behind bars