Chief Inspector Fifi Gulam-Husen took charge of the Fareham and Gosport districts in April, and is gearing up to spend the summer months tackling anti-social behaviour.

Police in both towns will be taking part in targeted operations throughout the summer, with anti-social hotspots already being identified.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Inspector Fifi Gulam-Husen, who runs the Fareham and Gosport districts. Picture: David George

Chief Inspector Gulam-Husen said: 'Seasonal anti-social behaviour is a real issue in Fareham and Gosport - at certain points in the year crime will fluctuate, and the summer is one of those times.

'It's my first summer here as the Chief Inspector, so I will be looking to my inspectors and other senior police staff to help evaluate what's going on.

'This anti-social behaviour is largely around the waterfront, and so that's something that we are particularly looking at - that's why we'll be running Operation Wavebreak, which will see extra patrols along Gosport's waterfront.

'We know where the hotspots are for anti-social behaviour and it will be dealt with.'

A second operation, called Operation Wavebreaker, will look at anti-social behaviour on the water itself.

This is being led by Hampshire Constabulary's marine policing unit and the Harbour Master.

SEE ALSO: Fareham team Go Go Gadget Soapbox inspired by Inspector Gadget wins Red Bull Soapbox Race 2022 in London

Police officers will also be working in tandem Gosport Borough Council's summer passport scheme, which provides free, open access diversionary activities for young people twice a week.

The Chief Inspector herself is no stranger to tackling anti-social behaviour, having spent 17 years with the Metropolitan Police.

'We have already identified 12 hotspots in Fareham and will be putting out more officers in those locations,' she said.

'Fareham Borough Council also has two mobile cameras and we'll be working with them to position those in the places we need them.

'We are looking the younger generation here - there will be drinking, smoking and tombstoning into the water. It makes it unpleasant for other people to spend their day in these areas.'

Chief Inspector Gulam-Husen added that her focus will be proactive, rather than reactive.