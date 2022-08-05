The boy, 16, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been bailed.

Officers have released CCTV images connected to an incident in Worthing Road.

The burglary took place on Worthing Road, Southsea, Portsmouth. Picture: Google Street View.

On June 15, between 10.40pm and 11.55pm, a wallet and sunglasses were taken from a property.

Police are appealing to any member of the public who knows the men to come forward.

A statement from Portsmouth police said: ‘Do you know these men?

‘We want to speak to them after a burglary in Worthing Road on Wednesday, June 15, between 10.40pm and 11.55pm.

‘A wallet and sunglasses were stolen. If you saw any of them in the area at the time or know who they are please call 101 quoting 44220238518.