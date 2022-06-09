Childhood Day will take place on June 10 this year to highlight the importance of keeping children safe.

The NSPCC has revealed that child cruelty and neglect offences in the south east have increased by 10 per cent over the last two years as the country emerged from the pandemic.

In a Freedom of Information request to Kent Police, Hampshire Constabulary, Sussex Police, and Surrey Police, the children’s charity found there were 1,818 offences recorded in 2021/22 – an average of five a day.

This was up from 1,652 in 2019/20.

NSPCC experts warned at the start of the pandemic that an increase in stressors to parents and caregivers, coupled with an increase in children’s vulnerability, and a disruption in normal protective services would lead to an increased risk of abuse.

The charity is highlighting the worrying scale of the problem on its flagship ‘Childhood Day’ (June 10), and two weeks on from the publication of the Independent Review into Children’s Social Care and the National Review into the deaths of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson.

The NSPCC wants to see children’s social care in England focused on early intervention, with children at its heart.

Sir Peter Wanless, CEO of NSPCC, said: ‘The statistics we have released demonstrate the worrying scale of abuse and neglect. This must be a priority for the Government.

‘Now is the time for action.’

The NSPCC is urging anyone with concerns about a child, even if they’re unsure, to contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000 to speak to one of the charity’s professionals.