The RSPCA is appealing for information after shocking CCTV footage captured the creature hitting the ground on May 28.

It happened at 2.14am, and an investigation has been launched after the animal rights charity received the footage from a resident’s wildlife camera.

The RSPCA is investigating

The ginger feline is thought to have just been a few weeks old.

Its body was found in the garden of a property on Ellwood Avenue in the Thornhill area of Southampton.

The area behind the fence is an overgrown alleyway, running behind the gardens of the houses.

RSPCA animal rescue officer, Karen Gregor, who is investigating for the animal welfare charity, said: ‘This was a shocking and senseless act of deliberate cruelty towards a defenceless animal who sadly lost their life as a result.

The shocking footage shows the kitten being thrown over a fence in Southampton. Picture: RSPCA.

‘The resident discovered the tiny kitten’s body in their garden the following morning and watched through the footage to find out how and when the kitten had come to be there.

‘The footage shows the kitten coming very quickly into shot from over the fence, before hitting the hard pathway.

‘Heartbreakingly, the kitten can then be seen struggling and kicking after hitting the floor.

‘We really need help to identify whoever is responsible and we’re asking anyone with information to contact the RSPCA Inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.’

