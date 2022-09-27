The boy, 13, was cycling southbound on Copnor Road on Sunday evening when he was hit.

An unknown vehicle collided with him near the junction with New Road between 6.15pm and 6.30pm.

The hit and run happened on Copnor Road, at the New Road junction. Picture: Google Street View.

The driver failed to stop at the scene and carried on, leaving the boy on the floor.

He suffered minor injuries to his head and face.

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for more information about the vehicle involved.

Police constable Nick Gard, of the roads policing unit, said: ‘We would like to speak to anyone who may be able to help identify the vehicle involved in this collision.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see the collision?

‘In particular, we want to speak to anyone who may have relevant dash cam or CCTV footage of the road at this time.’