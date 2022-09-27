The special constable, branded ‘Mr Tumble’, was attempting to scale the railing to reach a ‘suspicious package’ yesterday.

He tried his best to climb the fence, in the Forton Road area, but ended up face planting the grass below.

With the officer’s permission, Gosport police shared the video on social media.

To add insult to injury, the package they were trying to find turned out to be nothing more than a bag of leaves.

His unfortunate fall resulted in ‘a fair amount of laughter’ at the time and in the office.

Gosport police said: ‘The fence fail occurred while checking out a suspicious package in the Forton Road area.

‘It was also accompanied by the now infamous words of his colleague, PC Taylor – “Go on, careful… are you okay?”, interspersed with a fair amount of laughter.

‘There was a bit of that in the office when he returned as well.

‘While we fully expect you to also have a little chuckle at the video, please remember that the officer taking a tumble is one of our amazing special constables, so he wasn’t even getting paid for this fall.

‘Please go gentle on him and, in between the howling, show him some love, too.