The exploitation of children, for both criminal and sexual activity, has become more commonplace in Hampshire over the past few years, with the county council and police having to ‘get creative’ to protect young people.

Now, a new campaign has been launched to help parents spot tell-tale signs that their child might be a victim of exploitation.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the tell-tale signs of exploitation. Picture: Contributed

The campaign, run by Hampshire County Council and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, aims to combat this ‘hidden harm’ across the county.

Deputy council leader, Councillor Roz Chadd, said: ‘This campaign has been launched to help parents understand the warning signs, because they are not always easy to see.

‘While they may look like normal signs of a young person just growing up or gaining independence and new friends, they could be indicators that your child is at risk of exploitation.

‘This is a digital campaign which aims to help parents keep their children safe and show those who are worried about their child, or who are seeing these signs, how to get help.’

Between July 2021 and June 2022, 2,933 children were reported to police as going missing. Some of these children went missing on several occasions, which may make them vulnerable to being exploited.

Other signs include becoming more secretive, sudden changes in friendship groups, coming home with unexplained injuries or suddenly having expensive clothes, trainers or money.

Parents are encouraged to ask questions without being judgemental, and to pay attention to where their child is going and who they are with.