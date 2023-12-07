Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The collision took place on St Leonard’s Avenue, at the junction with St Margaret’s Road, on Tuesday evening. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the force receive a report regarding the incident at 7.40pm.

NOW READ: Police probe sudden death of man

An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances behind the collision. The police spokesman said: “The incident is reported to have occurred on St Leonards Avenue, at the junction with St Margaret’s Road. The next of kin of the child, who suffered minor injuries, have been contacted. Officers are investigating and enquiries remain ongoing at this time.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said a child was hit by a van in St Leonard's Avenue, on Hayling Island. The force have launched an investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you have any information, or any photos or videos which may assist us, please contact 101 and quote incident number 44230497394.” Reports can also be submitted online via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.