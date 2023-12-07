Child hit by van and injured on Hayling Island as police investigate incident
The collision took place on St Leonard’s Avenue, at the junction with St Margaret’s Road, on Tuesday evening. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the force receive a report regarding the incident at 7.40pm.
An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances behind the collision. The police spokesman said: “The incident is reported to have occurred on St Leonards Avenue, at the junction with St Margaret’s Road. The next of kin of the child, who suffered minor injuries, have been contacted. Officers are investigating and enquiries remain ongoing at this time.
"If you have any information, or any photos or videos which may assist us, please contact 101 and quote incident number 44230497394.” Reports can also be submitted online via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.
Anonymous information can also be provided to Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.