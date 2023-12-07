News you can trust since 1877
Police probe sudden death of man in 50s in Gosport after paramedics attend address

Police are investigating the sudden death of a man in Gosport.
By Steve Deeks
Published 7th Dec 2023, 14:30 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 14:30 GMT
Police attended Crusader Court after they were called at 8.02am on Monday by the ambulance service reporting the sudden death of a man in his 50s, the force said.

A probe has been launched over the mysterious death. A police spokesman said: “The man’s next of kin have been informed, and enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.”

Police and paramedics were spotted at the scene. No one has been arrested.