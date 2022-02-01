Claire Roche, 36, of Elm Grove, Southsea, is on trial after denying historic offences of performing sexual acts on two children who also allege they were ‘forced’ to carry out sex acts.

Jurors at Portsmouth Crown Court were told of the alleged abuse suffered by the now adult complainants.

The female complainant said she had ‘buried’ the memories before coming forward years later to tell police.

Describing the incidents to police, the woman said if she ‘did not do what (Roche) wanted’ she would ‘violently beat’ her.

Recalling the abuse, she said: ‘She would lie on top of me and perform sexual acts. It was uncomfortable and I remember feeling pain.’

The woman said how Roche would also ‘rub up’ against her and perform sex acts. ‘I thought it was normal,’ she said. ‘(I) did not know any different.’

She added: ‘It was disgusting and I remember crying. It was not very nice.’

The woman said she had sex acts performed on her before Roche said to her: ‘Now you can do it to me.’

Revealing her reasons for finally coming forward to police, the lady said: ‘I’m not sleeping, I can’t concentrate. I need to get this out.’

In a message to her alleged abuser, she revealed her struggles. She said: ‘My childhood was ripped away by your actions. I can’t help but think about what happened.’

During cross examination from defence barrister Francisca Da Costa, the woman was asked why she had not come forward with the allegations before, with the complainant replying: ‘Because I was not strong enough.’

After Ms Da Costa raised doubts over the account, the woman said: ‘I know they happened - because they happened to me.’

The second alleged victim said ‘nothing seemed to be wrong’ to begin with before events spiralled out of control.

‘She started undressing herself in front of me and forced me to perform [sex acts]. It felt wrong. It was a scary experience,’ the now adult man said.

‘It stripped away any innocence I had and made me feel trapped.’

On one occasion after he had been ‘grabbed’ and forced to perform ]a sex act], the complainant said Roche ‘punched him constantly in the back’ before she grabbed a knife as he hid.

The man told the court he was made to brush his teeth after the abuse.

He went on to say she tried to force him to have sex with her on one occasion. ‘She put her hand down my trousers but nothing happened so she forced me,’ he said.

The man said the experiences were ‘horrible’ before revealing he ‘hates’ her for what happened.

Roche denies five counts including three of indecent assault of a child and two charges of indecency with a child.

(Proceeding)

