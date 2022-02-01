An 18-year-old woman from Gosport died following the collision involving a bus at the junction of St George's Road and Gunwharf Quays.

The incident saw more than seven police vehicles, at least two ambulances, and two fire engines called at 10.30pm on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police cordon closed several roads close to Gunwharf Quays on Saturday night.

Stagecoach has issued a statement following the incident as it said that it is ‘fully supporting the police’ in the investigation.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach South said: ‘Our thoughts go out to the family and loved ones of the woman involved in this incident. We are fully supporting the police in trying to establish the circumstances involved.’

The News readers also expressed their sadness at the tragedy.

Ann Jordan wrote: ‘Rip young girl. Hope everyone that was there gets the help they need too.'

Robyn Keefe added: 'Odd how no one has mentioned the poor driver. Yes deepest sympathy to the family and friends but this will have a lasting effect on him as well.'

Drivers or pedestrians who may have witnessed the incident have been encouraged to contact the police.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: 'Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police is encouraged to contact us on 101, quoting 44220040000.

‘We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident, including taxi drivers that were using this route at the time.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron